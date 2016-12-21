Defender Seamus Coleman accepts Evert...

Defender Seamus Coleman accepts Everton have to do better when they are dominating games

Defender Seamus Coleman admits Everton have to make the most of the spells in games when they are on top. The Toffees dominated the opening 45 minutes of the 227th Merseyside derby, but all their control was in the area up to Liverpool's penalty box and they failed to get a shot on target in the first half.

