Daniel Sturridge celebrates after scoring against Stoke

The England international scored 56 seconds after coming off the bench in the 4-1 win over Stoke in only his second appearance since returning from a month out with a calf problem. On his previous outing - as an 82nd minute substitute against Everton - he helped win the Merseyside derby with a shot against the post which was turned in by Sadio Mane, the man who may yet offer him a way back into the side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting Life.