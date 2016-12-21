Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce could have moved to China after leaving the England job
Chinese Super League clubs are throwing mind-boggling amounts of cash around in a bid to lure the world's best players to the country. Carlos Tevez is the latest high-profile star to make the move after joining Shanghai Shenhua, while Chelsea midfielder Oscar joined their local rivals Shanghai SIPG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Brew In
|32,690
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Samuel
|2,117
|What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ...
|10 hr
|Frank Flatus
|23
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|10 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|171
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|10 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|145
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|12 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The good, bad and weird of the NFL season
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC