Cowboys put a dent in Lions' playoff hopes with 42-21 victory
Dez Bryant threw his first career touchdown pass between a pair of scoring catches, Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns and the Dallas Cowboys kept Detroit from clinching a playoff spot with a 42-21 win over the Lions on Monday night. With home-field advantage already wrapped up, the Cowboys didn't let up in their seventh straight home win while matching their franchise record in victories, reached two other times.
