Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (32) dunks
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving save Christmas in Cleveland "The Rematch" certainly lived up to all of the hype. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: http://usat.ly/2hlzgtF CLEVELAND - One hundred eighty-nine days had passed since the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the most historic comeback in NBA Finals history, climbing out of a 3-1 hole to knock off the defending champion Golden State Warriors in dramatic fashion.
