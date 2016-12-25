Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron Ja...

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (32) dunks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hales Corners

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving save Christmas in Cleveland "The Rematch" certainly lived up to all of the hype. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: http://usat.ly/2hlzgtF CLEVELAND - One hundred eighty-nine days had passed since the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the most historic comeback in NBA Finals history, climbing out of a 3-1 hole to knock off the defending champion Golden State Warriors in dramatic fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hales Corners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Trojan 32,676
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... 12 hr Orange God 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 16 hr Bella 2,116
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 20 hr Orange God 6
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 22 hr sarinweb 142
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance Sun Go Blue Forever 168
News Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu... Sat Go Blue Forever 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC