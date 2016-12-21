Claudio Ranieri, pictured, feels Jamie Vardy should be available for the festive fixtures
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri believes "all the world" feels Jamie Vardy's red card and three-game suspension is unfair. The England striker was sent off at Stoke last weekend after referee Craig Pawson ruled he had fouled Mame Biram Diouf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|3 hr
|Orange God
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|sarinweb
|142
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|168
|Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu...
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|hassen
|23 hr
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Sat
|Manic bitch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC