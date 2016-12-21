Chris O'Grady scored the opening goal...

Chris O'Grady scored the opening goal for Burton at Rotherham

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Burton scored a quickfire double to steal a vital 2-1 win at Rotherham, whose hopes of entering 2017 in touch with their relegation rivals suffered a damaging blow. The Millers dominated 85 minutes of the Sky Bet Championship encounter at New York Stadium, but the five first-half minutes where Chris O'Grady and Jackson Irvine scored proved pivotal as Burton registered their first ever away win in the second tier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 12 min wichita-rick 1
News The good, bad and weird of the NFL season 5 hr Kasick of Pancakes 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,689
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 13 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Wed HombreMan 1
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Wed johnnyj 1
News Wisconsin Increasing Some Drunk Driving Penalti... Wed Spotted Girl 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC