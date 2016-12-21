Chiefs keep AFC West title hopes alive

Chiefs keep AFC West title hopes alive

10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

With their postseason spot secured, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to roll past the Denver Broncos 33-10 on Sunday night and keep their AFC West title hopes alive. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Hill took a handoff 70 yards for another score, as the Chiefs beat the Broncos for the third consecutive time and eliminated the Super Bowl champions from postseason contention.

