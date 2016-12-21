Chiefs keep AFC West title hopes alive
With their postseason spot secured, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to roll past the Denver Broncos 33-10 on Sunday night and keep their AFC West title hopes alive. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Hill took a handoff 70 yards for another score, as the Chiefs beat the Broncos for the third consecutive time and eliminated the Super Bowl champions from postseason contention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|sarinweb
|143
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|17 hr
|Orange God
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|Sun
|Go Blue Forever
|168
|Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu...
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC