Chiefs keep AFC West title hopes alive

With their postseason spot secured, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to roll past the Denver Broncos 33-10 on Sunday night and keep their AFC West title hopes alive. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Hill took a handoff 70 yards for another score, as the Chiefs beat the Broncos for the third consecutive time and eliminated the Super Bowl champions from postseason contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.