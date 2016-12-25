Celtics withstand Knicks rally for 11...

Celtics withstand Knicks rally for 119-114 Christmas Day win

10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Celtics withstand Knicks rally for 119-114 Christmas Day win Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics held off the Knicks to steal a road game in New York.

Chicago, IL

