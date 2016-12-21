Celtic debutant Calvin Miller, pictured, has top-class potential says boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers drew comparisons between Celtic debutant Calvin Miller and England international Ryan Bertrand after the 18-year-old made his debut in the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Parkhead. Miller, primarily a forward, came in at left-back and lasted over an hour before making way for Emilio Izaguirre as Scott Sinclair's 16th-minute strike took the Hoops 14 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

