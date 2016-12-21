Celtic debutant Calvin Miller, pictur...

Celtic debutant Calvin Miller, pictured, has top-class potential says boss Brendan Rodgers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Brendan Rodgers drew comparisons between Celtic debutant Calvin Miller and England international Ryan Bertrand after the 18-year-old made his debut in the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Parkhead. Miller, primarily a forward, came in at left-back and lasted over an hour before making way for Emilio Izaguirre as Scott Sinclair's 16th-minute strike took the Hoops 14 points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... 55 min Spotted Girl 1
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... 1 hr former democrat 1
News Watauga County has mini-football reunion at Shr... 2 hr Dennis L Guthrie 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 5 hr Manic bitch 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Chosen Traveler 32,665
News Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017 8 hr johnnyj 1
News The OA - Netflix 21 hr Craigstutzman 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,866

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC