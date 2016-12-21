Carlos Tevez joins Chinese Super Leag...

Carlos Tevez joins Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua

15 hrs ago

The Chinese club announced the signing of Tevez from Argentinian side Boca Juniors on Thursday in a statement on their official website. Shanghai are reported to have agreed a deal worth A 70million for the forward, including a salary of more than A 500,000 a week.

