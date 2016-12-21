Carlos Tevez joins Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
The Chinese club announced the signing of Tevez from Argentinian side Boca Juniors on Thursday in a statement on their official website. Shanghai are reported to have agreed a deal worth A 70million for the forward, including a salary of more than A 500,000 a week.
