Carlos Hyde to miss finale for San Francisco 49ers with knee injury

14 hrs ago

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle. Hyde got hurt in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Rams when he was hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines.

