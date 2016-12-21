Carlos Hyde to miss finale for San Francisco 49ers with knee injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde has a torn MCL in his left knee and will miss the season finale against Seattle. Hyde got hurt in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Rams when he was hit by cornerback E.J. Gaines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|49 min
|shabbyshoes
|1
|James Rodriguez wonÂ’t leave Real Madrid in January
|5 hr
|subham
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|7 hr
|gardeshkar
|144
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|7 hr
|Mr HuHU
|2
|SLIDESHOW: GA 2-legged Chihuahua featured in la...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|11 hr
|catrod53
|7
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC