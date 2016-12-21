Cam Newton scores with visit to hospi...

Cam Newton scores with visit to hospital to see sick boy

14 hrs ago

Cam Newton surprised a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition, and got a big hug in return. The Carolina Panthers quarterback visited Taylor Deckard in an Atlanta children's hospital Tuesday.

