Cam Newton scores with visit to hospital to see sick boy
Cam Newton surprised a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition, and got a big hug in return. The Carolina Panthers quarterback visited Taylor Deckard in an Atlanta children's hospital Tuesday.
