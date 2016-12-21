Buffalo Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan

The Buffalo Bills have fired head coach Rex Ryan, the team announced Tuesday morning. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will be the interim coach for the Bills final regular season game Sunday.

