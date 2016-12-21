Blazers lose sixth straight contest

Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors won their franchise-best seventh consecutive road game Monday night with a 95-91 victory over the skidding Portland Trail Blazers. Lowry, coming off a season-high 36 points last Friday at Utah, had 20 in the second half as the Raptors handed Portland its sixth consecutive loss.

