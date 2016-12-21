Bayliss: Chastening day could help Cook make up mind about England captaincy
Trevor Bayliss admits England's concession of the highest Test total ever scored against them may yet have a bearing on whether Alastair Cook decides to stay on as captain. The England coach acknowledged there was "not a lot" he could say to help the players as India batsman Karun Nair turned his maiden Test century into an unbeaten 303, in only his third innings, and drove the hosts to their own national-record score of 759 for seven declared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|54 min
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Watauga County has mini-football reunion at Shr...
|2 hr
|Dennis L Guthrie
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|5 hr
|Manic bitch
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,665
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|8 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|The OA - Netflix
|21 hr
|Craigstutzman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC