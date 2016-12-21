Bayliss: Chastening day could help Co...

Bayliss: Chastening day could help Cook make up mind about England captaincy

Trevor Bayliss admits England's concession of the highest Test total ever scored against them may yet have a bearing on whether Alastair Cook decides to stay on as captain. The England coach acknowledged there was "not a lot" he could say to help the players as India batsman Karun Nair turned his maiden Test century into an unbeaten 303, in only his third innings, and drove the hosts to their own national-record score of 759 for seven declared.

