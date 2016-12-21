Ashley Giles won the NatWest T20 Blas...

Ashley Giles won the NatWest T20 Blast with Lancashire

In his new role, the former Warwickshire and England spinner will oversee all the county's professional teams as well as the academy, high performance and development of excellence programmes. Giles, who served as director of cricket at Edgbaston between 2007 and 2012, said of his return on the county's website: "The new role at Edgbaston is a great opportunity and I am delighted to return to Warwickshire.

