Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce, right, go head to head on New Year's Day
Arsene Wenger is not surprised by Sam Allardyce's swift return to club management as he believes the new Crystal Palace boss has the experience desired by Premier League sides fighting the drop. Allardyce, 62, was appointed as Alan Pardew's successor at Selhurst Park last week with the Eagles languishing in 17th place, just two points clear of the relegation zone.
