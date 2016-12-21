Arise Sir Andy - Murray awarded knighthood after incredible 2016
The biggest honour of Andy Murray's spectacular 2016 was saved for last, with the Wimbledon and Olympic champion awarded a knighthood. The 29-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career and finished it ranked world number one after winning 24 matches in a row.
