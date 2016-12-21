Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the second quarter Wednesday night against Atlanta after getting whistled for a flagrant foul 2. Anthony and Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket positioned for a rebound when the Knicks star jabbed his right forearm against Sefolosha's face. The two players exchanged heated words and were separated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.