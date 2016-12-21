Anthony ejected in Atlanta for flagrant foul 2
Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected late in the second quarter Wednesday night against Atlanta after getting whistled for a flagrant foul 2. Anthony and Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket positioned for a rebound when the Knicks star jabbed his right forearm against Sefolosha's face. The two players exchanged heated words and were separated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|10 hr
|HombreMan
|1
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|11 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Trojan
|32,682
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|11 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Wisconsin Increasing Some Drunk Driving Penalti...
|17 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Mushfiqur ruled out with hamstring injury
|20 hr
|hemraj
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Tue
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC