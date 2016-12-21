Another triple-double for Russell Wes...

Another triple-double for Russell Westbrook as Oklahoma City Thunder win again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Russell Westbrook's 15th triple-double of the season fuelled the Oklahoma City Thunder's 106-94 win over the Miami Heat as they won their fourth game in a row. Westbrook was two assists shy of the triple-double at half-time and duly reached it midway through the third period, finishing the night with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... 4 hr HombreMan 1
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 4 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Trojan 32,682
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... 5 hr johnnyj 1
News Wisconsin Increasing Some Drunk Driving Penalti... 10 hr Spotted Girl 2
Mushfiqur ruled out with hamstring injury 14 hr hemraj 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 21 hr Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC