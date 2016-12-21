Another triple-double for Russell Westbrook as Oklahoma City Thunder win again

Russell Westbrook's 15th triple-double of the season fuelled the Oklahoma City Thunder's 106-94 win over the Miami Heat as they won their fourth game in a row. Westbrook was two assists shy of the triple-double at half-time and duly reached it midway through the third period, finishing the night with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

