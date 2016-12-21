Andy Murray is a five-time runner up ...

Andy Murray is a five-time runner up at the Australian Open

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

World number one Andy Murray returns to the court in Abu Dhabi on Friday hoping a change of preparations can help deliver an elusive Australian Open title next month. The Scot ended the 2016 tour at the top of the ATP Rankings after claiming both the Wimbledon and Olympic crowns, and defeating previous top seed Novak Djokovic to win the year-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London.

