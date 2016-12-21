Alastair Cook has the support of team...

Alastair Cook has the support of team-mates and management to carry on as England captain

The clamour for change from outside the England camp - from the likes of former skipper Michael Vaughan - has become deafening, but Paul Farbrace is voicing unequivocal backing, on behalf of all the players and management staff on the tour of India which ended in a crushing 4-0 defeat. Cook has already headed home to consider his future as captain beyond the record 59 Tests in which he has already led his country, before a meeting in the New Year with England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss.

