There are on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Alabama, Washington arrive in Atlanta for semifinal matchup. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media during a Peach Bowl NCAA college football press conference, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama takes on Washington on Saturday, The fourth-ranked Washington Huskies are new on the scene.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.