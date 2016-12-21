Ademola Lookman has scored seven goal...

Ademola Lookman has scored seven goals for Charlton this season

Reports have suggested the Toffees are set to pay a fee of A 10million for the teenager in a deal they expect to complete early in the January transfer window . When asked about Lookman at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Premier League away clash with Hull, Koeman said: "There is interest for the boy, yes."

