Ademola Lookman has scored seven goals for Charlton this season
Reports have suggested the Toffees are set to pay a fee of A 10million for the teenager in a deal they expect to complete early in the January transfer window . When asked about Lookman at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Premier League away clash with Hull, Koeman said: "There is interest for the boy, yes."
