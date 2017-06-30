Zambrano era set to start for real as...

Zambrano era set to start for real as Canadian men open play at Gold Cup

Canada plays its first competitive game under Octavio Zambrano on Friday when it takes on French Guiana to open the 2017 Gold Cup. More demanding group-phase games await against Costa Rica and Honduras, but Zambrano is not about to take lightly the French territory nestled between Brazil and Suriname.

