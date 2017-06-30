Video: Defoe breaks down over 'best friend' Lowery
ENGLAND striker Jermain Defoe burst into tears at his unveiling by Premier League side Bournemouth on Thursday, as he revealed his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery had only a matter of days to live. Defoe, 34, and six-year-old devoted Sunderland fan Bradley were one of the bright lights of the Premier League last season with the close relationship they formed.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
