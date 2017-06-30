Video: Defoe breaks down over 'best friend' Lowery

ENGLAND striker Jermain Defoe burst into tears at his unveiling by Premier League side Bournemouth on Thursday, as he revealed his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery had only a matter of days to live. Defoe, 34, and six-year-old devoted Sunderland fan Bradley were one of the bright lights of the Premier League last season with the close relationship they formed.

