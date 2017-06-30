Video: Defoe breaks down over 'best f...

Video: Defoe breaks down over 'best friend' Lowery

Read more: The Mercury

ENGLAND striker Jermain Defoe burst into tears at his unveiling by Premier League side Bournemouth on Thursday, as he revealed his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery had only a matter of days to live. Defoe, 34, and six-year-old devoted Sunderland fan Bradley were one of the bright lights of the Premier League last season with the close relationship they formed.

