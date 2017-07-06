United States, Canada, Mexico form United Bid Committee for 2026 World Cup

The first World Cup featuring 48 teams is one step closer to being awarded to a joint bid between the three North American countries The federations of Canada, Mexico and the United States have officially formed a United Bid Committee for the 2026 World Cup. The committee is the latest formal step for the bid which is all but assured of successfully bringing the World Cup back to North America for the first time since 1994.

