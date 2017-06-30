Torres extends Atletico contract

Torres extends Atletico contract

16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract keeping him in the Spanish capital through to June 2018, the La Liga club said on Wednesday. Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Vicente Calderon Stadium, Madrid, Spain - 10/5/17 Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres applauds fans after the match Reuters / Juan Medina Livepic MADRID: Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract keeping him in the Spanish capital through to June 2018, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

