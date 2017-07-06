Toronto FC reclaims Major League Soccer's top spot from Chicago Fire
Toronto FC reclaims Major League Soccer's top spot from Chicago Fire Sebastian Giovinco scored twice to help vault Toronto FC back atop the MLS standings. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uMrP2I With the World Cup a year away, the United States will play its first game of the Gold Cup on Saturday when it takes on Panama.
