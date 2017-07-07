'This is the age of Messi' - Barcelona insist A 500k weekly wage won't ruin club
The Argentine will reportedly earn a 565,000 a week over the next four years but Josep Maria Bartomeu says his contract will not break the bank Barcelona can afford Lionel Messi's new contract despite the club's wage bill being above a recommended limit, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The Argentina star at last ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with the Catalans this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC