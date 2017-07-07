'This is the age of Messi' - Barcelona insist A 500k weekly wage won't ruin club

The Argentine will reportedly earn a 565,000 a week over the next four years but Josep Maria Bartomeu says his contract will not break the bank Barcelona can afford Lionel Messi's new contract despite the club's wage bill being above a recommended limit, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The Argentina star at last ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with the Catalans this week.

