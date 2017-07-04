SBS picks up a steal as FFA fails to sell the TV rights for Arsenal tour
Football Federation Australia may have missed a million-dollar free kick after failing to cash in on the broadcast rights for the Arsenal tour in Sydney. Next week's games against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers at ANZ Stadium will be televised live and nationally on SBS, but the FFA won't receive a cent from the broadcast rights for the highly anticipated Gunners' tour, which it initially held.
