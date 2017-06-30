Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Scottish Premiership side travel to Luxembourg with a slight lead as they look to book their place in the next stage of Europa League qualifying Rangers take a slender 1-0 advantage into their Europa League first qualifying round second leg clash against Progres Niederkorn at the Stade Josy Barthel on Tuesday. The game was initially set for Thursday, July 6, but has been rearranged due to conflcting schedules at the venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.