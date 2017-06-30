Professional footballer Jeff Hendrick pleads 'not guilty' to violent disorder
Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Professional football player Jeff Hendrick has gone on trial charged with using or threatening to use violence during an incident in Dublin city centre four years ago. Professional football player Jeff Hendrick has gone on trial charged with using or threatening to use violence during an incident in Dublin city centre four years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC