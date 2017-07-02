Portugal beats Mexico in extra time f...

Portugal beats Mexico in extra time for Confed Cup 3rd place

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Portugal's Adrien Silva, right, celebrates with teammates Ricardo Quaresma, left, and Andre Silva after scoring his side's second goal during the Confederations Cup, third place soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Moscow Spartak Stadium, Sunday, July 2, 2017. MOSCOW - Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in extra time in the Confederations Cup third-place game on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

