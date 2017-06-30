Penalty against USA was aimed at brea...

Penalty against USA was aimed at breaking jinx - Asamoah Gyan

Read more: GhanaWeb

Asamoah Gyan played his first penalty in five years for the Black Stars because he wanted to prove to critics he is that good. The captain is back in the headlines not for scoring a stupendous free kick but coming out of his self-imposed penalty exile to miss in the 2-1 reverse against USA over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

