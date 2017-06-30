New vision needed for Jamaica's football

16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaicans said their final farewell to the legendary football visionary Captain Horace Burrell with a thanksgiving service for his life on Wednesday. Readers will recall that Captain Burrell, who held the candle and led the way to Jamaica's greatest achievement in football qualification for the FIFA World Cup of 1998, died from cancer on June 6. But life goes on, and now the Jamaica Football Federation , and the wider football fraternity, must see its way to move forward without Captain Burrell.

