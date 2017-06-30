Maradona attacks Qatar - Reuters
"Qatar must realize that Football, especially World Cup, shouldn't be bought by bribes" Maradona told El-Etihad magazine Saturday. Maradona, 56 years old, added "I followed the latest report by U.S. investigator Garcia and the great abuses on the Qatari side in dealing with football in this commercial way, I demand to keep football away from bribes and money laundering."
