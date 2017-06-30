Lionel Messi agrees new four-year deal at Barcelona
The 30-year-old Argentina forward had been linked with Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City among others but is now ready to commit his future to the club he joined at the age of 13. A statement released on the club's official website, www.fcbarcelona.com, said: "FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the club until June 30th, 2021. Messi, who made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a friendly against Porto, has eight LaLiga titles, four Champions League wins and five Copa del Rey successes among his list of honours with the Catalan giants and club officials are delighted to have secured agreement on another four years.
