Lenarduzzi opens Challenge Cup
Bob Lenarduzzi watched Peru star Yordy Reyna pull off an acrobatic header in the 88th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps dispatched New York City FC 3-2 Wednesday night at B.C. Place. The smiling 62-year-old, who is now president of the Major League Soccer Caps, spent Thursday morning watching youngsters in the Whitecaps Youth Academy in Vernon and then took in some of the Les Sinnott Memorial Challenge Cup at Marshall Field.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
