Korean football reaches out to promising coach to join 2018 World Cup
After axing Uli Stielike as the men's national team boss, South Korean football has now placed its bet on Shin Tae-yong, who will have to serve a firefighting role again for his country. The Korea Football Association on Tuesday announced that Shin will lead the senior squad through the 2018 FIFA World Cup, should South Korea qualify for the tournament.
