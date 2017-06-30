Kanu, Cambiasso to attend official draw for Fifa U-17 World Cup

Legendary footballers Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu along with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu will attend the official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year. MUMBAI: Legendary footballers Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu along with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu will attend the official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

