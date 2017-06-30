John Terry: The success, controversy & full-kit celebrations of Aston Villa's new signing
The former Chelsea captain is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders English football has ever seen but his career has not been without lows Aston Villa have landed a big-name signing in John Terry after the defender completed a free transfer from Premier League champions Chelsea. The Championship club confirmed the news on Monday and Terry expressed his delight at joining a club that he had "admired from afar for many years".
