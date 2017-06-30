Germany beats Chile 1-0 in bruising Confederations Cup final
Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, right, makes a save next to Chile's Alexis Alejandro Sanchez, top and Charles Mariano Aranguiz Sandoval, left, during the Confederations Cup final soccer match between Chile and Germany, at the... . Chile's Gonzalo Jara fouls Germany's Timo Werner, right, during the Confederations Cup final soccer match between Chile and Germany, at the St.Petersburg Stadium, Russia, Sunday July 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC