Former Chelsea defender Geremi Njitap wants Baba Rahman to fight for a place at Chelsea
Former Chelsea and Cameroon defender Geremi Njitap wants Ghana defender Baba Rahman to fight for a place at the club instead of caving in to pressure, saying '... he should keep his head high and fight one." The Ghana defender has not been overly impressive after joining the London giants, necessitating a loan move to Schalke 04 last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC