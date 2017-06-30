Former Chelsea defender Geremi Njitap...

Former Chelsea defender Geremi Njitap wants Baba Rahman to fight for a place at Chelsea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Former Chelsea and Cameroon defender Geremi Njitap wants Ghana defender Baba Rahman to fight for a place at the club instead of caving in to pressure, saying '... he should keep his head high and fight one." The Ghana defender has not been overly impressive after joining the London giants, necessitating a loan move to Schalke 04 last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May '17 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC