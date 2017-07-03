Ex-Chelsea star Marcel Desailly ready to coach Black Stars in 2021
The 47-year-old, who captained the French national team, has completed his coaching badges and set to start practicing as a professional. A message on his Twitter account read: "Coaching A national Team ? Yes For sure,4 years now that I Have my #UEFA Pro licence !!????????."
