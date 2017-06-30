Dwyer, Rowe set for US debuts against...

Dwyer, Rowe set for US debuts against Ghana

Read more: Yuma Sun

Forward Dom Dwyer and midfielder Kelyn Rowe were set to make their international debuts when the United States played Ghana in an exhibition game Saturday ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed eight starters from the lineup in the June 11 World Cup qualifier at Mexico, retaining only goalkeeper Brad Guzan and midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola.

