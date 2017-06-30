Dwyer, Rowe set for US debuts against Ghana
Forward Dom Dwyer and midfielder Kelyn Rowe were set to make their international debuts when the United States played Ghana in an exhibition game Saturday ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed eight starters from the lineup in the June 11 World Cup qualifier at Mexico, retaining only goalkeeper Brad Guzan and midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May '17
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC