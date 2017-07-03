'Defoe part of dying breed as Lukaku more fashionable' - Owen sees change in striker circles

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United forward thinks that Bournemouth's newest recruit has bucked the trend in the modern market Michael Owen thinks that most teams are looking for tall, powerful strikers, with Bournemouth new boy Jermain Defoe the last in-demand striker to have similarities with himself. The former Ballon d'Or winner took world football by storm in the early 2000s with his starring performances for England and Liverpool, with his goals ultimately earning him a move to join David Beckham at Real Madrid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.