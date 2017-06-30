Confederations Cup team of the tourna...

Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

It capped a superb couple of weeks in Russia for Joachim Low and his so-called "B team", with the likes of Stindl, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner and stand-in captain Julian Draxler shining as more established stars were given a pass for the competition. Unsurprisingly, Germany players dominate our team of the tournament, while the defeated finalists are well represented and there is a place for a certain Portuguese superstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May '17 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC