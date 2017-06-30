Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez

It capped a superb couple of weeks in Russia for Joachim Low and his so-called "B team", with the likes of Stindl, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner and stand-in captain Julian Draxler shining as more established stars were given a pass for the competition. Unsurprisingly, Germany players dominate our team of the tournament, while the defeated finalists are well represented and there is a place for a certain Portuguese superstar.

