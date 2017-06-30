Confederations Cup: Bravo is a penalt...

Confederations Cup: Bravo is a penalty killer - Germany boss Low open to shoot-out

Germany head coach Joachim Low is not fearful of the Confederations Cup final going to a shoot-out despite the presence of "penalty killer" Claudio Bravo in Chile's line-up. The Manchester City goalkeeper put a dreadful debut Premier League campaign behind him by pulling off saves from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani as Juan Antonio Pizzi's men saw off European champions Portugal 3-0 on spot-kicks after a goalless semi-final in Kazan.

